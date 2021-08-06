American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American States Water’s second-quarter earnings and revenues beat mark. It has a strong utility customer base, which is rising steadily. Its unit ASUS has long-term contracts with military bases, assuring a steady flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly to upgrade its infrastructure. The utility has ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations and also hikes dividends regularly. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company depends on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings and this excessive reliance might affect financial performance. Also, the utility operates in a highly-regulated environment. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties. Moreover, its aging pipelines heighten the possibility of breakage and could result in contamination.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE AWR opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $91.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 27.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American States Water by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American States Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

