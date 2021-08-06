Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ HNNA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34. Hennessy Advisors has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 23.01%.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

