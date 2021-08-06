Neo Performance Materials (NEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.53 million.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NEO stock opened at C$17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$21.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -18.10%.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.