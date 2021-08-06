Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Increased by Piper Sandler

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Bank in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bank during the first quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bank by 85.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

