adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for adidas in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

ADDYY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

adidas stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a 12 month low of $144.54 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.