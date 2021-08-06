Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of NBIX opened at $91.90 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

