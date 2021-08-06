Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) PT Raised to $153.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $159.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $87.13 and a 12-month high of $162.09.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

