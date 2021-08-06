Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $257.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.81% from the company’s current price.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.80 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.35. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,847,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $16,814,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

