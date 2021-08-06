Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

RGA stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $134.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

