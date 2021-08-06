Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:SRG opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $672.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

