Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $156,000 Stock Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $23.05 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53.

