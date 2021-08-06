Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 774,749 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,998,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,916,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 275,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,877,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

