Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,608,000 after buying an additional 123,172 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,800 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,934,000 after purchasing an additional 307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,562,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 315,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.26 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

