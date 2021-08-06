Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 2,591 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

