Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Trading Up 3.2%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) shares were up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, Macquarie lowered Tenaga Nasional Berhad from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.