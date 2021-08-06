Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Desjardins upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.55 million.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.