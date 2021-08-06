Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.61 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.