Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

BSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE BSM opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

