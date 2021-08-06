FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

AUY opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

