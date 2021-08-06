Wedbush Comments on Skillz Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skillz in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

SKLZ opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.