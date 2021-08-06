Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Issued By William Blair

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.11. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $2,171,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

