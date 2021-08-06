Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $270.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.39.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $1,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

