Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $270.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.39.
Shares of Cigna stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $1,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.