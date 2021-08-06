-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $24,450,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,522,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 609,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

