Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.82. Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 34.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 35.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.48 million, a P/E ratio of -846.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

