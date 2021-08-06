Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

DOX stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

