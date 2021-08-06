Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO opened at $48.31 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000 in the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.