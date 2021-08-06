Stryker Co. (SYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SYK opened at $264.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.02. Stryker has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

