Scout Investments Inc. Has $15 Million Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of J2 Global worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $147.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.69.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

