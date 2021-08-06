Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NXP opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

