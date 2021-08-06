Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

WLK stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

