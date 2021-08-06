Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

TRI stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

