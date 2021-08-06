Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $16,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $108,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.