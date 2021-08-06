Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend by 118.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SHBI opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $206.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.