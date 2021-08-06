Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $477.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.