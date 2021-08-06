Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.39 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $148.55 million and $4.39 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00056888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.55 or 0.00898776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00097701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042658 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.