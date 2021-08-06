Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,844 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $213.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

