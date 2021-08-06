Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Brunswick by 135.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Brunswick by 38.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of BC opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.