21,108 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

HPE opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

