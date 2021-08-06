Score Media and Gaming Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,892 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,019% compared to the typical daily volume of 153 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,785,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,861,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SCR stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89. Score Media and Gaming has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

