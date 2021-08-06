Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

LYFT opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 75.40% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.