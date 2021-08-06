21,108 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $2,551,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 263,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

HPE opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

