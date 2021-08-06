Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $183.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 143.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

