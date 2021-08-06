CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP opened at $55.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

