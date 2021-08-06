Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Raised by Analyst

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.53 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

LGI Homes stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

