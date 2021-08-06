Vertcoin Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $32.03 million and $171,311.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,893.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,779.92 or 0.06798024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.89 or 0.01332478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00356317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00127788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00649295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00346812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00300271 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,213,822 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

