Telsey Advisory Group Trims Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Target Price to $10.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of PRTY opened at $6.61 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.67 million, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.