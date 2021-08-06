Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.25. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

