ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $201.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

