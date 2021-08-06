Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.937-$0.937 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.48 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS SNPHY opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

