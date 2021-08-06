CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,979 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Viasat were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of VSAT opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.